Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after buying an additional 1,329,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,695,000 after buying an additional 102,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,521,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,391,000 after buying an additional 326,859 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.43. 1,907,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

