PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

PAR has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

PAR Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PAR opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.22). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 991,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,565,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PAR Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after buying an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP boosted its position in PAR Technology by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 230,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 171,587 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

