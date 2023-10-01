Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives C$16.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$13.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.30. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$16.98.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.3403442 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 29.81%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Stories

