Peabody Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 39,052 call options on the company. This is an increase of 251% compared to the average volume of 11,113 call options.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BTU opened at $25.99 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.30%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally.

