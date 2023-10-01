Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.28.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE PEB opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after buying an additional 3,363,156 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,992 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,896,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,624,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,600 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

