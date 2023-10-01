Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$16.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$16.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.43.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$13.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.90. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$10.38 and a 1-year high of C$15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$219.41 million for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 27.63%. Analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.6934461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$119,988.00. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

