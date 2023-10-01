Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 73,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

