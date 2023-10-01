Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $250.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.71.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $229.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.