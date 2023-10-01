Polymath (POLY) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. Polymath has a total market cap of $102.48 million and $13,845.37 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00247449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013399 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11779853 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $23,715.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

