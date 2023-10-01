PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
PLM stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.22.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
