PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

PLM stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 38.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

