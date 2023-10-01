PotCoin Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 59% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $19.74 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00248818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013411 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016763 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000408 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

