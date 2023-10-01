Powers Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

