PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.5 %

PSK opened at C$24.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$17.95 and a one year high of C$26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 47.63%. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.00 million. Analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.1108144 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

