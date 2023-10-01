Presearch (PRE) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Presearch token can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $23,149.07 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Presearch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Presearch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Presearch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.