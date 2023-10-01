Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $72.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,278. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Get Our Latest Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.