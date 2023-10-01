Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,724,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,788,000 after buying an additional 766,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,251,000 after buying an additional 344,989 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,807,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,249,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $66.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $72.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

