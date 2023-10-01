Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

