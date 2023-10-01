Progress Software’s (PRGS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Progress Software stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $199,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $126,577.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,161 shares of company stock worth $1,134,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 22.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

