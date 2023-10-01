ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.55. The company had a trading volume of 388,965 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

