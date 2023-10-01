QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0 %

QCOM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $111.06. 4,869,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,350. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.26.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

