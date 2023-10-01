Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Raised by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $157.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.41.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $209,638.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,606.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $209,638.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,606.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,126,788.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,059,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,544 shares of company stock worth $4,918,459. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

