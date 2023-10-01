RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $234.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $256.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.60.

Insider Activity

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $387.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,846. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.20.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

