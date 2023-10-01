Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2023

Barclays upgraded shares of Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIYFree Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Redeia Corporación Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Redeia Corporación has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

About Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services.

