Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 41.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.95.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $170.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.60. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.81%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

