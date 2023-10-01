Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 294,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $66.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

