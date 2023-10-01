Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.79.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RF opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.