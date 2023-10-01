Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($35.78) to GBX 2,960 ($36.15) in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($37.86) to GBX 3,170 ($38.71) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,915 ($35.60) to GBX 3,000 ($36.63) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

RELX opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $35.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Relx by 149.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

