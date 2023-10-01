RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $230.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $197.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

