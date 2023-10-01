Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Truist Financial

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RNST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Renasant Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Renasant has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,074,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 2,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 279,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Renasant by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

