Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 639.44 ($7.81).

RTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($7.68) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($7.94) to GBX 700 ($8.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.18) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 592 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of £11,626.88 ($14,198.17). Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 610.20 ($7.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5,085.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 461.10 ($5.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.11). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 602.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 610.19.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

