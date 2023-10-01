Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2023

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 639.44 ($7.81).

RTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($7.68) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($7.94) to GBX 700 ($8.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.18) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTO

Insider Buying and Selling at Rentokil Initial

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 592 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of £11,626.88 ($14,198.17). Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 610.20 ($7.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5,085.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 461.10 ($5.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.11). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 602.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 610.19.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.