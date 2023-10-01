Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.
Repsol Stock Performance
REPYF remained flat at $16.52 during trading hours on Friday. 78 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94.
About Repsol
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Repsol
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.