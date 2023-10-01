Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Repsol Stock Performance

REPYF remained flat at $16.52 during trading hours on Friday. 78 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

