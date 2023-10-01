RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Update

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,905,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RSPI remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 2,626,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,295. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

