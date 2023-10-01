REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get REV Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on REVG

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REVG opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.65. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $948.96 million, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.98.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in REV Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in REV Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,874,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in REV Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.