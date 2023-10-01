Reviewing Euronav (NYSE:EURN) & Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE)

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) and Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Euronav and Mirage Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 2 5 0 2.71 Mirage Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Euronav presently has a consensus price target of $20.42, suggesting a potential upside of 24.26%. Given Euronav’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Euronav is more favorable than Mirage Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $854.67 million N/A $203.25 million $2.91 5.65 Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.16 0.21

This table compares Euronav and Mirage Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Mirage Energy. Mirage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronav, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of Mirage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Mirage Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and Mirage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 45.95% 26.55% 14.11% Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Euronav beats Mirage Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

About Mirage Energy

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc. and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

