Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 137 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,143,000 after purchasing an additional 292,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.