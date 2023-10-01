River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 97,937 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,937 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 3.23% of McGrath RentCorp worth $73,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $7,170,000. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

MGRC traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $100.24. The company had a trading volume of 112,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,586. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $82.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 22.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Insider Activity at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

