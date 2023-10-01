River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,524,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,955 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide makes up approximately 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 3.25% of ACI Worldwide worth $81,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. 525,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,982. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $79,551.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACI Worldwide

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.