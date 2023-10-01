River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,194,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,403 shares during the quarter. CoreCivic comprises 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CoreCivic worth $86,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,939,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,246,000 after acquiring an additional 199,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,523,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in CoreCivic by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,472,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 736,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CoreCivic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,116 shares of company stock worth $1,849,382 in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXW. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CXW

CoreCivic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.25. 832,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.