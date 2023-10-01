River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,414,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for approximately 1.5% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $109,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 4,076.8% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,662,000 after buying an additional 2,344,168 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,980,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.92. 812,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $33.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.