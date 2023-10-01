River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 13,290 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $39,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $98.15. 542,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,457. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

