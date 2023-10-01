River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 133,922 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the period. WEX accounts for approximately 1.9% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of WEX worth $138,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of WEX stock traded down $4.04 on Friday, reaching $188.09. 446,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,062. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.87 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.04.

Insider Transactions at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,026. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.15.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

