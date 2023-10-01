River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 24,299 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,339,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.94% of SM Energy worth $73,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 315,973 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 364,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 91,739 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,164 shares of company stock worth $2,083,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

SM stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.65. 1,349,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,790. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

