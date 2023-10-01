River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $55,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Polaris by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Polaris by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Price Performance

PII traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.14. 427,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,497. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.03. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

