River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,680 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $34,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth about $43,428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 1st quarter worth about $13,394,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after purchasing an additional 543,895 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLCO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 548,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,324. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLCO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

