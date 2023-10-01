River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,669 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of MDU Resources Group worth $41,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,703. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

