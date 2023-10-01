River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,817,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,382 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Viad worth $48,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Viad by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Viad by 76.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Stock Performance

Viad stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. 168,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.06 million, a PE ratio of 109.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.74. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

