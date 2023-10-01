River Road Asset Management LLC Has $41.39 Million Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,541 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $41,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriMas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,058,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,325,000 after purchasing an additional 553,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriMas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,382,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 92,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $31.89.

TriMas Announces Dividend

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $233.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.81 million. TriMas had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.71%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRS

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $150,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,190.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $150,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,190.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TriMas

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.