River Road Asset Management LLC Has $51.74 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,972 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $51,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of WMB traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. 7,513,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,801. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

