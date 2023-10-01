River Road Asset Management LLC Has $94.29 Million Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,602,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,618 shares during the period. Permian Resources accounts for approximately 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Permian Resources worth $94,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,582,363 shares of company stock worth $323,964,402 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PR stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.96. 7,958,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,802,816. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

