River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,036,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,902 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries makes up approximately 2.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $149,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 376,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AWI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

